Slight delay in Kildare rail extra parking space plan

The provision of extra parking spaces at Maynooth rail station will come slightly later than initially proposed.

This week Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said that he was told by Irish Rail that 74 additional car parking spaces will be provided at Maynooth rain station and that funding was now in place from the National Transport Authority to start work on them.

Of the 74, an 38 extra spaces are south of the rail line and 36 more will be in an expanded existing northern car park.

The Irish Rail said that site survey works have started on the project and that work on the additional 74 car parking spaces will commence in the first quarter of 2019.

Last July, it has been indicated in a similar correspondence that it was proposed to start construction in the final quarter of this year, not Q1 2019 as is now proposed, and complete the work in early 2019.