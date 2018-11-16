Former Kildare postmaster allegedly stole over €91,000 from customer accounts

A former Kildare postmaster appeared at Naas District Court on Thursday, November 15, on allegations of stealing over €91,000 from different customer accounts.

Conor Armstrong (41) with an address listed as Prosperous is charged with 34 counts of dishonesty.

The court heard that Mr. Armstrong, an ex postmaster at Prosperous Post Office, allegedly took money from various customer accounts on various dates over a three year period, ending in 2015, totalling €91,534.80.

Evidence was heard that Mr. Armstrong’s behavior became erratic, and customers noticed monies missing from accounts.

Gardaí say the money was going towards Mr. Armstrong’s substance abuse, cocaine, the court heard.

There were no state objections to bail, on the condition that Mr. Armstrong surrender his passport and sign on at Naas Garda Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until February 21, 2019, for production of the Book of Evidence.