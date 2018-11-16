Traffic wardens needed outside Naas school

Two traffic wardens are needed at the Piper’s Hill education campus in Naas.

The Piper’s Hill campus is home to three schools and has a combined enrolment of 1,500 students and pupils.

Independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill wants Kildare County Council to spend the necessary money for the additional wardens to be deployed, including on the public road.

“The wardens are needed because there are over 1,000 children, parents and drivers as well as buses and cyclists descending (on the campus) and it’s chaos,” Cllr. O’Neill said.

“There has to be some sort of flow management here,” she said.

Cllr O’Neill wants KCC to double the amount of money it spends on traffic management from €125,000 to €250,000, and this would also fund new safety measures at Sallins and Kill.

She said the extra money needed could come from pay parking, parking fines or from the proposed 30% overall increase in the roads budget.