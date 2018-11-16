Deaths in Co. Kildare - November 16, 2018

Ron Conlan, Cloonbiggeen, Claregalway, Galway / Rathangan, Kildare

November 15 2018. (Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the wonderful care of the staff of Galway Hospice after a short illness). Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son David, daughter Roisin, sisters Ann, Lorraine and Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Remains reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway on this (Friday) evening from 5-00 o'c until 7.00 o'c.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00 o’c, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 3.00 o'c.