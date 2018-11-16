County Kildare will be dry and breezy today

It will be breezy today with fresh southeast winds will be strong in Atlantic coastal areas. While there will besome bright or short sunny spells today it will be generally cloudy. Most places dry, but there will be some scattered patches of mist and drizzle about in Leinster and Munster. Top temperatures of 12 to 14 C.

Mainly dry tonight. Rather cloudy and misty generally, with a few spots of drizzle, but some clear spells also. Mild, lowest temperatures 9 to 11 C., in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.