Naas residents urged to shop local for Christmas

The Christmas 2018 Naas gift card and shop local campaign has been launched at an event attended by traders, councillors, the Kildare Local Enterprise Office, Naas mens shed and members of the public at Naas town hall.

The project seeks to highlight the choice Naas town centre has to offer and to encourage the public to support local businesses by shopping in the centre of Naas.

According to Retail Excellence Ireland, for every €1 spent in a town like Naas, €4 stays in the local economy. The Naas gift card scheme ensures local spend stays in the local community.

The voluntary group Naas Working Together are behind the gift card which was launched this time last year. They’ve also launched the Naas town map/retail directory which is available in all Naas hotels and many shops and cafes around the town.

The scheme has been a success with both local employers who have used it as a tax efficient way provide staff bonuses and with Naas residents who have bought the card for family and friends. Six payzone outlets sell the card - Day Today Main Street, Swans on the Green, Centra Hazelmere, Maxol Dublin Road, Applegreen Sallins Road and Applegreen Newbridge Road.

NWT thanked the Treacy Group and Bank of Ireland Naas for their financial contribution which has made this year’s card/shop local campaign possible. Also thanked were graphic designer Neringa Normantaite for her help designing the promotional materials for this year’s campaign, the Naas Mens Shed who like last year will erect Shop Local road signs on the main approaches into Naas and to the payzone outlets who will continue to sell the Naas Gift Card.

With over 65 participating outlets in Naas town centre, card offers an outstanding choice from everyday grocery and pharmacy essentials, clothing, shoes, high end fashion, hair and beauty services, homewares and furnishings, art and crafts, health and fitness, language classes and a great variety of restaurants and cafes.

There is more choice this year because of the addition of new outlets like Carphone Warehouse, Educogym Naas, Avanti Language Institute, Shoe Tree, Trax restaurant and the Store BeGood. An up to date list of participating outlets is on the NWT Facebook page. The scheme has been updated to include new packaging for the actual gift card, road signs and new point of sale materials for the outlets selling and accepting the card.