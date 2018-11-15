Events to celebrate one time Kildare editor Seumas O'Kelly

A wide number of events have been taking place to mark the centenary death of writer, Seumas O’Kelly,

O’Kelly, who died on November 14 1918, after being assaulted at the Nationality newspaper edited by Arthur Griffith.

Seumas O’Kelly was editor of the Leinster Leader from 1906-1912 and for a brief period in 1916.

He was a prolific writer and many of his plays were performed on the Abbey Stage.

He wrote short stories and novels, the most famous of which is The Weaver’s Grave.

Today, Thursday, November 15, at Pearse Street Library, Dublin, there will be a staged reading of the The Weaver’s Grave by the Dublin Shakespeare Society and rehearsed readings of O’Kelly’s short stories.

On Friday, November 16 (6.00pm), poet and author, Patrick Deeley, will read from O’Kelly’s work at the New Library in St Patrick’s College/DCU in Drumcondra. JoyceStagers will perform O’Kelly short stories.

On Sunday coming, November 18 (4.30pm) at Piggybank, 94 Lower George’s Street, Dun Laoghaire, JoyceStagers will read from the stories.

On Thursday, November 22 at 6 Straid Chearchair, there is an oiche gaeilge le drama, ceol agus caint faoi “Mac na Mna Deirce” le Seumas O’Ceallaigh.

A story on O’Kelly is published by the Leinster Leader this week (November 13 edition).

A special feature on his life and work will be published in the Kildare Almanac, published by the Leinster Leader and due out later this month.