Dry with some sun today in Co. Kildare

Ther will be rain in Atlantic coastal counties this morning but mainly dry elsewhere, with some sunshine in the east. Met Eireann the rain will move eastwards this afternoon but it will break up as it does and many parts of the east and south will stay dry. Mild and breezy with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Tonight will be dry and skies will clear. As a result it will be cooler than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Fog is likely to form away from south coasts. Southeast winds will be light inland but fresh on Atlantic coasts