Kildare gardai appeal for information on theft of tools in Sallins and the Curragh
Considerable amount stolen
Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for information on two separate incidents of thefts of tools that took place last week.
Between 3pm on Thursday November 8 and 3pm on Friday November 9, the garage of a house in Ballyfair area of the Curragh was broken into.
A red steel strimmer and yellow con saw were stolen.
Between 7pm on Friday November 9 and 9am on Saturday November 10, a workshop in Sallins was targeted.
A gate into the yard was forced open, and the lock was cut.
A considerable amount of tools, including a spray gun, cordless drills, and a Honda generator.
