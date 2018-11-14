Changes to traffic movements on M7 near Naas and Newbridge

From Thursday 15 November 2018, M7 mainline traffic will be gradually moved onto

the new carriageway surface adjacent to the new central median.

These movements will commence on the eastbound carriageway between Junction

10 – 9 and will continue section by section as the works progress

This will be done in sections with each section consisting of two stages. The 1st

stage will include splitting the two traffic lanes in order to complete the middle lane

of each carriageway with the 2nd stage moving both lanes across onto the new

surface.

Two lanes will be maintained during peak hours at all times.

Once traffic has been moved across, works will commence in the adjacent

verge/hard shoulder areas which will include for the tie in of new slip lanes.

The Emergency Lane will be retained on both carriageways within the works areas

as far as practicable.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted by Kildare County Council.