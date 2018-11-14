Crates of coffee stolen from truck in Kildare

Gardaí in Monasterevan are investigating the theft of a “considerable amount of coffee” from a truck, while the driver was parked up asleep.

Gardaí say the driver of a green Volvo articulated truck parked up at Junction 14, Mayfield on Sunday evening last, November 11 and went to sleep at approximately 9pm.

When the driver awoke at 5am Monday morning, he found that a large quantity of Nescafe Gold Blend was stolen from the semi trailer attached to the truck.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí on (045) 525 322.

