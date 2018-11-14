Unofficial halting sites in Naas area should be tackled

Kildare County Council has been asked to take measures to remove unofficial halting sites in the Naas area.

Independent councillor Seamie Moore wants senior KCC officials to explain why Kildare County Council has not removed has not removed a temporary dwelling on the Naas southern ring road despite “the prolonged tolerance of councillors and the public.”

Cllr Moore said the presence of caravans causes immeasurable traffic hazards, public health inconvenience or danger to people.

KCC, which like other council had been criticised for not providing enough housing over a prolonged period, is expected to reply at a council meeting next week.