Wind and rain for Kildare today - but it'll dry up later

It will be rather windy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most of it occurring this morning. Drying up into the afternoon with some brief sunny spells across the midlands, east and northeast says Met Eireann. Overall cloudy however, with low cloud, mist and drizzle persisting along some southern and western counties. Mild and humid, with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius. South to southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with winds strongest along western coasts.

Tonight will be blustery with further outbreaks of rain, persistent and heavy at times, across south, southwest and northwest coastal counties. Hill and coastal fog too. Very mild though, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds will be moderate to fresh and locally gusty, especially on exposed coasts.