Naas area leads way in Kildare house construction output

There was over a third more houses built in Kildare in the year to the third quarter of 2018, compared with a year earlier, according to Leinster Leader analysis of new figures released by Central Statistics Office this week.

The Naas area led the way.

Based on analysis of Eircode districts of Newbridge, Naas, Monasterevin, Celbridge, the Curragh, Kildare and Athy, there were 1,251 new houses built in the four quarters up to an including Q3 this year.

This was a 34% rise on the previous year number of 932.

The numbers rose 33% between Q3 2017 (264 units) and Q3 2018 (353).

Of the 1,251 units, 44% were built in the W91 Naas code area, 29% in the W23 Celbridge area, 9% in the R51 Kildare area, 8% in the W12 Newbridge area, 7% in the W34 Monasterevin code area and 2% each in the Curragh and Athy areas.

Nationally in Q3 2018, the Eircode area with the most new dwelling completions was D15 'Dublin 15' (206) followed by W91 'Naas' (173) and C15 'Navan' (157).

Nationally in the third quarter of 2018, there were 4,673 new dwelling completions, compared with 3,786 completions in the same period last year, an increase of 23.4%.