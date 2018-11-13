Case against former Athy councillor Mark Dalton is adjourned again at Naas Circuit Court

Former Athy-based independent county councillor Mark Dalton appeared at Naas Circuit Court today.

He has represented the Athy Municipal District and Kildare County Council as a councillor and resigned from the latter over a month ago. He had prevoiusly been a member of Fianna Fail.

He faces 28 separate charges of taking money from Cill Urnai Housing Association Limited on dates from 2009 to 2014.

The case was adjourned today by Judge Gerard Griffin until March 5.