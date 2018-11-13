Kildare gardai arrest learner driver five times over the limit coming home from 'late night party'

Last weekend, Naas gardaí arrested a learner driver who was driving while five times over the legal alcohol limit.

Naas Roads Policing Unit say the driver was “coming from late night party.”

Court proceedings are in the pipeline.

According to gardaí, 9 people were arrested for drink and drug driving over the weekend.