Kildare gardai arrest learner driver five times over the limit coming home from 'late night party'
Court to follow
Photo courtesy of An Garda Siochana Twitter
Last weekend, Naas gardaí arrested a learner driver who was driving while five times over the legal alcohol limit.
Naas Roads Policing Unit say the driver was “coming from late night party.”
Court proceedings are in the pipeline.
According to gardaí, 9 people were arrested for drink and drug driving over the weekend.
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrest this Driver on Learner permit for drink driving coming from late night party. Driver was FIVE times over the limit. Charged to court. penalty 2 year Disqualification and Fine up to €5000 pic.twitter.com/FlJi6gEoMT— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 13, 2018
