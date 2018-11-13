Massive €15.3 million investment at Ballymore Water Treatment Plant complete

A new sludge treatment process at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant (WTP), which supplies drinking water to over 1,000,000 people across Dublin City, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, South Dublin County and Kildare, has been completed.

This project completes the expansion of the largest water treatment plant in the country to a treatment capacity of up to 318,000 cubic metres of drinking water per day.

The project represents a €15.3 million investment in Ballymore Eustace WTP.

Ballymore Eustace WTP is located on the shore of Blessington Reservoir.

The construction of the 166 million cubic meter impounding reservoir on the River Liffey commenced in 1937 and was completed in 1947 which created a catchment of 312 sq. kms, with the dual purposes of water supply and hydro-electric power generation for a rapidly growing Dublin city and county population.

To date there have been a number of developments at the plant, bringing its capacity from an initial 50,000 cubic metres in the 1940s, through to 136,000 cubic metres in the mid-seventies and on to 250,000 cubic metres in 1986.

The recent expansion has seen the plant reach its ultimate capacity of 318,000 cubic metres per day.

This project involved the construction of a new sludge treatment process to meet the WTP’s ultimate capacity.

