County Kildare will have a mild bright day with rain later

It will be mainly dry and bright this morning, with sunny spells and a few isolated showers, mainly along Atlantic and northern coasts. Cloud will gradually increase from the Atlantic, with rain developing on west and southwest coasts this afternoon, extending across much of Munster, Connacht and west Ulster by evening and reaching all areas by early tonight, turning heavy in places. Becoming windy also, with southerly winds gradually strengthening, especially on west and south facing coasts. Maximum temperatures 10 to 13 Celsius.

Tonight will be breezy and wet, with occasional rain, heavy in places, especially in southern and western coastal areas. Hill and coastal fog also. Mild. Minimum temperatures 8 to 12 Celsius, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong and gusty on exposed coasts.