Benefit night for Kildare sensory garden in St Catherine's Park Leixlip

A special benefit night is to be held in Leixlip this Saturday, November 17, at Confey GAA club.

The Save St. Catherine's Park Group are arranging a benefit night this month to raise funds for the creation of a sensory garden on the Kildare side of St. Catherine's Park.

The doors will open at 8.00 pm and the acts will include Simon James, Jenny Wren, The Villa and D-Versions.

Declan Kenny, PRO, Save St. Catherine's Park Group said that a sensory garden is a quiet place of contemplation and is ideal for anyone who enjoys peace and quiet, with the added benefit that the layout and plants are carefully chosen for their various therapeutic attributes, such as their colour, scent, touch, and even the sounds they make. “The self-contained garden will require a good deal of funding, and we are appealing for donations large and small from individuals, residents' associations, clubs and businesses.”

Any one who would like to help them can get in touch by their website, or by email.