History teaching issue raised at Kildare seminar

A call to make sure that the subject of history remains compulsory in the education system was made at a one day seminar run by the County Kildare Archaeological Society (CKAS) on November 10.

Hundreds of members attended the seminar, “The End of the Great War and Ireland in 1918,” at the Killashee House Hotel, Naas.

Among those welcomed by CKAS President, Hugh Crawford, were Professor Diarmaid Ferriter, who gave the keynote lecture on the triumph of Sinn Fein at the elections in 1918.

SEE ALSO: Three new Educate Together schools confirmed for north Kildare

In the panel discussion after the lectures, the panel was urged to get the Government to row back on a decision that history would not be a compulsory subject.

Catriona Crowe, former head of Special Projects Ireland, who gave a lecture on the development of Irish feminism, said the British have reversed a decision to make history a non compulsory subject.

She said she and Professor Ferriter had testified at the Oireachtas on the question.

Ms Crowe said support was needed from parents to make sure that the subject is compulsory but that seemed to be lacking at the moment.