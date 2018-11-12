Three new Educate Together schools confirmed for North Kildare

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy has received confirmation from the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, that three new Educate Together schools will be established in North Kildare.

According to the Minister’s response to a question tabled by Deputy Murphy, Educate Together schools in Maynooth and Leixlip will be established in 2019 with the Naas school to be established in 2021.

Catherine Murphy TD welcomed the news saying:

“There has been a clear demand amongst parents for both non-denominational and multi-denominational school options in North Kildare and it was clear that the previous model of patronage divestment wasn’t releasing enough schools to meet that demand.

“The reply to me from Minister Bruton shows that the Department have carried out numerous assessments of the areas and concluded that there is both the desire for the Educate Together model and the population to serve the schools and as a result they will be provided to meet the demand.

“Parents now need a lot more detail regarding exactly whre these schools will be located and what the likely enrollment policies will be so that families can begin planning their education arrangements.

“The Department must provide a lot more practical information for those families hoping to enrol children in 2019. They need clarity and assurances that the buildings will be agreed and in place so that parents know the details of the choice they are making regarding their children's future education.”