Sallins Tidy Towns group hosts public meeting

Sallins Tidy Towns is a small voluntary group dedicated to improving the town and making it a great place to live and work.

This means cutting grass, weeding and planting – work that’s been ongoing for the past 12 years and they have increased their points in the Tidy Towns Competition year on year.

They embarked on new projects, alone and in cooperation with other local groups such as Men’s Shed, Waterways Ireland, Sallins Community Council, Sult na Sollain. This year they also faux windows and door on Braithwaite House, right in the centre of village. Another new venture this year was giving the canal bridge a facelift by fitting flower boxes on it and purchasing a Swift nesting box in support of Wild Kildare.

Future plans depend on having much greater cooperation and collaboration with the various Residents Associations, Sallins Community Council and Sallins Business Association. They want to establish a zonal map of the town with the aim of giving responsibility for particular zones to specific individuals/groups. A number other projects are in the pipeline and these will be discussed at a public meeting on Tuesday November 13 at 8pm in Lock 13 Help is needed so please come along if you are interested in keeping Sallins tidy and are able to give a hand. The group says there are many ways to help.