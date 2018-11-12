Serious overcrowding problem at Naas Hospital today

There is chronic overcrowding at Naas Hospital today where the number of patients on trolleys is the among the highest at any facility in the State.

Two dozen people were admitted to the hospital through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.

Only one hospital in the eastern region, Beaumont in Dublin, has more patients in trolleys today.

There are 15 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 25 at Tullamore Hospital.