Co. Kildare is set for a showery, fresh day

It will be showery today, with occasional sunny breaks, says Met Eireann. The weather will be mainly dry to begin in north Leinster and east Ulster this morning, but scattered showers affecting western and southern counties will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail. Mostly moderate southerly breezes, will veer southwest this evening and freshen. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Some further scattered showers about early tonight, but they will become increasingly isolated with long clear spells developing. Southwesterly breezes will ease off, and back southerly by morning. Rather cold, with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius.