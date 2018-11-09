Man charged with cultivating cannabis in Kildare worth approximately €35,000

A man charged with cultivating plants without a licence will face trial by a jury.

Michael McCrossan (59) with an address listed as 17 Russell Lane, Jobstown, Tallaght appeared before Naas District Court on November 8.

It is alleged that Mr. McCrossan was cultivating cannabis at Ballysax, Newbridge on August 25, 2014, to an approximate value of €35,200.

He will appear at Naas Circuit Court on November 13.