Kildare man who allegedly raped friend of ex-partner appears at Naas Court

A man charged with the rape of a woman, allegedly a friend of his ex-partner, will appear back in court in the new year.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, appeared at Naas District Court on November 8.

It is alleged that the man was attending an after party of a confirmation in Co. Kildare in March 2017.

The court heard from Sgt Paul Reilly that it is alleged the defendant went from one house into a house next door and allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with a friend of his ex-partner.

There were no state objections to bail and bail conditions were set out.

Conditions included residing at the address given to the court, notify of changes to that, sign on daily at Naas Garda Station, surrender his passport which was done and not apply for a new one.

He is to provide a contact number and be ready to take calls at all times, and to have no contact with state witnesses.

The case was adjourned until January 10 for service of Book of Evidence.