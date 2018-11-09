Heavy rain is on the way to Co. Kildare

It will become very windy today with rain spreading eastwards across the country this morning. Met Eireann say the rain, possibly thundery, will be heaviest in the west and south during the first half of the day and in the east for the second half of the day. Strong and gusty southeast winds will accompany the rain with gales or strong gales near exposed coasts. The rain will be followed by heavy showers in the west and southwest later in the afternoon as winds veer to the southwest and moderate. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

The last of the rain will clear the north early tonight and scattered showers will follow, some heavy in the west. Winds will veer southwest and moderate early tonight as well. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.