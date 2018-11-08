Irish Rail want Kildare man banned from two train stations

Irish Rail want a man who damaged property at a north Kildare railway station banned from two of its stations, a District Court has been told.

Gardai giving evidence in the case of Andrew Moran with an address at 73 Vanessa Lawn in Celbridge said that the company had requested that he not be allowed on its property at Maynooth and Mullingar rail stations.

At the outset of the case at Kilcock District Court hearing held in Naas on November 6. 38 year old Mr Moran pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Maynooth rail station on April 25 this year.

He was also charged with a public order offence but that charge was withdrawn by the State.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said Mr Moran, had tried to force entry to the platform without a ticket.

An estimated €2,000 damage was caused to the steel barrier and Mr Moran verbally abused staff.

“He became a nuisance,” said Sgt Kelly.

David Powderly, solicitor, representing Mr Moran, said his client had a free pass as he was on disability. It was not a case of avoiding a fare, said the solicitor.

Mr Powderly said the CCTV showed that Mr Moran had become impatient and the barrier seemed to close as he was going in. Sgt Kelly said Mr Moran would be required to produce his pass. He also said the damage receipt was for €2,000.

Garda Dan Broderick said a CIE inspector wanted Mr Moran banned from Maynooth and Mullingar rail stations. Judge Zaidan said he would not bar him but that the company had concerns.

He adjourned the case until April 15 to enable Mr Moran find €1,000 in compensation. He told Mr Moran if there was any misbehaviour at a station he would revoke bail and send him to jail.