Kildare court orders woman who was paying no rent to leave property

A order has been made by the District Court for a woman to leave a rented house on which she was paying no rent.

At Kilcock District Court on November 6, Judy Crowley, 32 College Green, Maynooth, made the application under Section 124 of the Residential Tenancies Act 2004 against Golumba Goman and the Residential Tenancies Board (as a notice party) for the removal of the Goman family from a house at 42 Meadowbrook Crescent, Maynooth.

The Court was told the Gomans were in rent arrears and after the case went to the Rental Tenancies Board (RTB), the RTB made a determination.

The family failed to comply with that order, the Court was told by David Powderly, solicitor for Ms Crowley. He said his client's mortgage has been transferred to a vulture fund.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said Ms Crowley could be losing her house to vulture funds because of the situation. He said the vulture fund will sell her house at a cut down price and still go after her for debt.

“The Rental Tenancies Board process is too slow but it is up to the Oireachtas to fix that,” said Judge Zaidan.

Tim Kennelly, solicitor for the Ms Goman, said she had a large family and nowhere to go, but he was not saying they were not at fault.

He asked for a little bit more time for his clients to comply with the determination.

Judge Zaidan opted to grant the order to Ms Crowley, who, he said, “was fighting for her survival” and “staring at bankruptcy.”