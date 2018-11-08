Kill musician comes home to release EP

Kill musician David Burke has a collaborated with Johnstown artist Dom Browne on a new EP ‘Hello Ocean’.

Burke is also an adventurer, who is on a musical stopover between Australia and Canada.

‘Hello Ocean’ is an EP with exciting, uplifting songs capturing the carefree, backpacking experience of Australia, New Zealand and south east Asia.

‘Hello Ocean’ debuted at No.1 in the iTunes singer/songwriter charts and is David’s fourth No.1 on iTunes. His debut album ‘Where Colours Swim’ was chosen as RTÉ Radio 1’s ‘Album of the Week’ and described by Hot Press magazine as “melodic and catchy with memorable choruses and impressive arrangements.”

David has performed on RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2FM, Today FM, Newstalk and a host of other stations.

As an extra on Home & Away this month, he is happy to have ticked off another bucket list item on his travels.

‘Hello Ocean’ will be accompanied by 2 music videos shot along the beautiful Australian East Coast with super talented videographer Dara Munnis (Hozier ‘Cherry Wine’) and Australian videographer Ty Bowmaker. See www.davidburkelive.com

To promote his debut album, David cycled 2,000kms around Ireland and played 32 gigs in 32 counties in 32 days.

He loves running, climbing mountains and swimming in the ocean.

He has collaborated previously with producer Adam Kviman (Eagle Eye Cherry, Picturehouse) and string orchestrator Chris Elliott (Amy Winehouse – Back to Black.)

He toured Australia playing over 100 gigs and covering 20,000km (this time by car!)

Has shared the stage with wonderfully talented musicians such as Declan O’Rourke, Hot House Flowers, Alabama 3, Wallis Bird & Paddy Casey.

David is currently planning on touring Canada and the USA.