Court hears man allegedly swung hatchet at off duty garda at Kildare Leisure Centre

The case of a man alleged to have swung a hatchet at an off duty garda in the Glenroyal Leisure Centre has been adjourned until January 15 next to enable a Book of Evidence to be prepared for a Circuit Court hearing.

The 21 year-old, Eric Dennehy, with an address at 10 Ballymakealy Grove, Celbridge, appeared at the November 6 sitting of Kilcock District Court, held in Naas.

Mr Dennehy is charged with intimidation and theft at the Glenroyal Leisure Centre in Maynooth on April 6 last.

When the charges were put to him, Mr Dennehy made no reply, according to Garda evidence.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said the State is alleging that Mr Dennehy entered the Glenroyal Leisure Centre and produced a “small hatchet” when he threatened staff and asked them to open the cash register.

When he was making his get away, it is alleged, he was approached by an off duty Garda.

Sgt Kelly said it is alleged that Mr Dennehy swung the hatchet at the off duty Garda.

The Garda managed to avoid being hit and Mr Dennehy, it is alleged, made off on foot. He was later arrested.

Sgt Kelly said the Director of Public Prosecutions recommended he could be tried summarily in the District Court, on a guilty plea only.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused jurisdiction.