Naas Aldi staff help childrens ambulance service

Bumbleance is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s 2018 community grants programme. Aldi’s Naas regional distribution centre staff have awarded the charity a €500 grant in recognition of its tremendous work and to help support its vital service.

Bumbleance is the official children’s national ambulance service of Ireland, providing safe and comfortable transportation for Ireland’s youngest patients as they travel between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment centres, and respite centres nationwide.

Now in its third year, hundreds of charities have been supported by the Aldi programme to date with over €200,000 donated.

John Curtin of Aldi Ireland, said: “We are delighted our Naas regional distribution centre employees have chosen to support Bumbleance as they play a pivotal role in helping seriously ill children across Ireland access essential medical care, while making sure that their journeys to and from appointments are as safe and comfortable as possible.”

Aldi operates eight stores and a regional distribution centre in Co. Kildare,