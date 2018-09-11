Kildare County Council to hear from six more presidential hopefuls today

Kildare County Councillors will today, Tuesday, September 11, hear from another crop of presidential hopefuls.

Having already heard presentations from Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Gavin Duffy, Pieta House foundner Joan Freeman, guitarist and lecturer Jimmy Smyth and artist Kevin Sharkey, they will this afternoon hear presentations from another Dragon’s Den entrepreneur and television personality Peter Casey; John Groarke, a farmer from Tulsk in Co, Roscommon; Athlone woman Marie Goretti Moylan; Marilyn Monroe impersonator, performing artist and Donald Trump supporter Sarah Louise Mulligan; and former Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty.

The Leinster Leader learned that a third Dragon’s Den personality, and former presidential hopeful Sean Gallagher is a late addition to the roster of those who were expected to address the council today, starting at 2.30pm.

Read also: First round of Presidential candidate pitches to Kildare County Council nominations

However, at the time of writing, Mr Gallagher has nominations from four county councils while both Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman have received two each.

They only require four nominations so it is not clear if he will attend.