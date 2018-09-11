Frustrated Sallins residents plan meeting over recreation lands

Residents in Sallins are growing frustrated over the delay in providing lands for recreation purposes.

Sallins Community Council is staging a public meeting on Monday (Sept. 17) at the local primary school (8pm) to explore ways of speeding up the project.

“We want to send out a clear message to Kildare County Council that we as a community are very much committed to developing amenities of which we can all be proud as soon as possible,” said SCC chairman Fergus Carpenter.

He said KCC indicated it is committed to the project and hopes to appoint a consultant shortly to consult with the community and prepare a report taking into account the views of Sallins residents. This will be followed by a plan detailing how the lands will be developed.

Less than two years ago Kildare County Council bought some 48 acres of land on the western side of Sallins between the town and River Liffey.

Most of this - 33 acres - will be used for amenity purposes.

It had been hoped that a consultation process with the community would take place this summer but Kildare County Council said that this timeline depended on whether other projects needed to be advanced at the same time.

In March, Cllr. Carmel Kelly urged KCC to speed up the process, noting that the GAA club has 58 teams and just one and a half pitches and the Sallins Celtic soccer club has 200 members and relies on two pitches it doesn't own.

“We need access to these lands,” she said.

Cllr Seamie Moore likened the situation to “having a birthday cake in front of hungry people.”

He suggested that plans to develop the site could be done for half of the land while opening up the other half.