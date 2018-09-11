Naas Hospital is overcrowded again today

For the second day in a row there is high level of overcrowding at Naas Hospital.

Some 21 patients are on trolleys there today having been admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.

There were 21 patients on trolleys there yesterday and, like yesterday, only St. Vincent’s hospital in Dublin has more patients on trolleys (24) than any other in the eastern region.

There are 6 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise hospital and 21 at Tullamore hospital.