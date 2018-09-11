Deaths in Co. Kildare - September 11, 2018

Teresa Maher (née O'Connor), The Meadows, Rathangan.

September 9. Peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret & Elizabeth, sister in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (Sept 12) from 3 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (Sept 13) at 10 o'clock in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Given, Firmount, Clane / Roscommon Town, Roscommon

September 9. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, after a short illness bravely borne, beloved husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Natasha & Gemma, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren Sophie, Ben & David, brother Fred, extended family and close friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Sr. Assumpta Bolger, Convent of Mercy, Eblana Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Kildare

September 10. Peacefully in the kind care of the staff of Catherine McAuley nursing home, Beaumont. Predeceased by her sister Berry and brother-in-law Murty (Ware) and her brother Jim. She is sadly missed by her sister Kay (O’Brien) and brother Jack, by her brother-in law (Freddie) and sisters-in-law (Nellie and Breda), by her many nieces and nephews, her grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandniece, extended family and by her sisters in the Mercy Community. Reposing in St. Michael’s Hospital Chapel, Dún Laoghaire, today Tuesday, September 11, from 4.00pm to 5.15pm, with Evening Prayer at 5.30pm in the Hospital Chapel. Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny on Wednesday, 12 September, for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the Mercy Community section of Calvary Cemetery.

Ann Barrett, Naas, Kildare / Rathcoole, Dublin

September 10. Following a long illness. Predeceased by her mother Grace and brother Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Con (Mathews), father Tom, brother Thomas, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas with final prayers in Newland's Cross Crematorium at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please.