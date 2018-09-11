It'll be a day to get some clothes washed in Co. Kildare

It will be breezy today. There will be some bright spells too, but rather cloudy overall. A few showers, mainly over Ulster, but most places dry.

However rain in southwest Munster later this afternoon will spread to south Connacht and much of Leinster this evening. Strong westerly winds along northern coasts, but generally moderate to fresh elsewhere. Top temperatures of 14 to 17 celsius, says Met Eireann.

There will be fairly widespread rain for a time tonight, but the rain will clear to the east later. A few showers developing over Ulster, but largely dry elsewhere, with possibly a few patches of mist forming. Winds moderating overnight. It will be cool, with lowest temperatures 6 to 9 celsius.