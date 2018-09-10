Newbridge resident paid man to get rid of his rubbish, but it was later found at side of road

A man who told Naas District Court that he paid someone to take away waste from his Newbridge home has been fined and ordered to pay costs to Offaly County Council after some of the rubbish was found in Offaly.

Offaly County Council brought the prosecution against Sergey Sheremetiev, of 2676 Dara Park, Newbridge, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

But Mr Sheremetiev told the court that he had paid someone to take away his rubbish.

He did not have information about the person, Naas District Court was told on September 3.

A solicitor for Offaly County Council said the rubbish was dumped on the side of the road by the unauthorised party.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said there were people targeting people like the defendant and asked about who they were.

He was told that Offaly County Council could not find out from the defendant who had taken away the rubbish.

The solicitor said in fairness to the defendant, he had given a cautioned statement.

Mr Sheremetiev told the court that he was approached by a man who said he would hire a skip. He said his skip was not full and he would take my rubbish. “I allowed him to take the rubbish. I trusted people,” said the Newbridge householder.

The County Council solicitor said he believed Mr Sheremetiev was genuine in his belief.

Judge Zaidan said that there will be people who approach vulnerable people like the defendant.

The solicitor said that the maximum fine for the offence was €5,000 or six months in jail.

He said he was seeking costs of €507 for the Council. Mr Sheremetiev was fined €350 and ordered to pay €507 costs.