Newbridge home in need of reburbishment overlooking Liffey is up for auction for offers over €100k

Number 7 Canning Place, Newbridge is a semi-detached cottage overlooking the River Liffey.

Although this property is in need of renovation, it is full of potential.

Containing 1,100 sq. ft. there is a garden to the front and a rear yard with separate vehicular access.

Situated in a wonderful location overlooking the banks of the river in very central position, it is only 100m from the Main Street with primary and secondary schools in the vicinity along with the parish church.

The town offers a wealth of amenities with banks, pubs, restaurants, post office and superb shopping to include T.K. Maxx, Tescos, Dunnes, Penneys, Newbridge Silverware, Lidl, Supervalu, Woodies, D.I.D. Electric and Whitewater Shopping Centre with 75 retail outlets, foodcourt and cinema.

Commuters have the benefit of an excellent road and rail infrastructure with the bus route available from the Main Street, M7 Motorway access at Junction 10 and commuter rail service from town direct to the City Centre.

This property with its central location could suit a variety of uses whether residential, looking for an ideal refurbishment opportunity in a town centre location or alternatively a possible commercial use (subject to the usual planning permission) as an office or surgery. The property has some fine features with fan lights and 10ft ceilings but will require extensive refurbishment.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers who intends to offer the property for sale by public auction on Friday October 12 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

The agent is quoting a guide price in excess of €100,000.

All enquiries to Jordans 045-433550.