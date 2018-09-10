Prosperous's Sonny and Peggy celebrate 68th wedding anniversary

When Sonny and Peggy Fox got married 68 years ago, it was a different era.

“I suppose when you got married back then, it was for life. You fell for each other and that was it,” said Peggy.

The couple, who have four children Joe, David, Mary and Anne, also have 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

They knew each other growing up, but started going out when they met at a dance in Clane. So what the secret is to a long and happy marriage?

“We got married, we had the children. We were very happy. The years passed. I suppose the best thing was we agreed on things and on how to raise the children. We get on well together.”

When they first wed, the young couple lived in Coill Dubh for 12 years. Sonny worked in Bord Na Mona for 42 years.

They then moved to Mucklon before building a house in Donadea.

“Then when we both turned 70, we decided to move again. We were 12 miles from the shop so I used to have drive in to get a paper every day,” she explained, “So we moved into Prosperous and we are here 18 years now.”

Her daughter Mary said; “If you could pick your parents when you are born, you couldn't have picked better. They have always been there for us.”