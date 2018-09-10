Rain on the way to Co. Kildare

It will be mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain extending from the Atlantic and becoming fairly widespread this afternoon, however, parts of south Leinster and east Munster may hold dry until this evening.

Persistent and locally heavy falls will affect parts of west Connacht and west Munster. Becoming breezy, with gusty southwesterly winds increasing fresh to strong at times near coasts. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Further outbreaks of rain in many places tonight, persistent in parts of Munster and Leinster with patches of mist and hill and coastal fog. A clearance with showers will edge down from the northwest later in the night. Winds will be mainly light to moderate southwest to west, but fresh to strong and gusty along north and northwestern coasts. Minimum temperatures 9 to 11 degrees celsius.