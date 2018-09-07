Plans for new Bridal shop in Naas

Plans have been submitted to Kildare County Council for a new bridal shop in Naas.

L.D. Bridal Services Ltd. are seeking permission to change the use of a snooker hall to bridal retail shop at Corban's House, Corban’s Lane.

The site is the home of the now closed Fit Plus Gym.

Plans include the construction of a second storey extension to the rear of the existing building, alteration to the front elevation involving the conversion of a door to a display window and the opening of a previously sealed entrance door and all associated site works.

Submissions are due by October 4 2018.