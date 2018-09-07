Man arrested over Naas night club incident appears in court

A 21 year old Rathangan man opted to make a charitable donation when he appeared at Naas Court for a public order offence.

Alex Smyth whose address was given as 810 St. Patrick’s Park, Rathangan, was prosecuted for an offence at Main Street, Naas on August 20.

The court heard he was carried outside from the Court Hotel and he had been aggressive and was shouting.

Sgt. Jim Kelly said he has no previous convictions and had not come to garda attention before that.

Solicitor David Powderly said the defendant hurt himself in the incident and he had taken offence at being asked to leave.

Judge Zaidan adjourned the case until December 5 for a donation to be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.