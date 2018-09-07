Today will be dry but rain is on the way for Co. Kildare

There will be sunny spells this morning over Ulster and north Leinster, but generally cloudy, with patches of mist and drizzle otherwise. A spell of persistent rain will move into Atlantic coastal areas later today. Highest temperatures 14 to 18 degrees in mostly light west to southwest breezes.

Later it will be cloudy and misty weather in all areas overnight, with persistent rain becoming widespread over the southern half of the country and heavy over parts of Munster, with a risk of spot flooding there. Some hill and coastal fog also. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees.