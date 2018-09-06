Kildare man accused of allegedly masturbating while performing massage on woman

A man allegedly found to be masturbating while giving a woman a massage will appear back in court next year.

John Murphy (38) with an address listed as 505 A, Newtown Road, Maynooth appeared before Naas District Court on September 4.

The charge before Mr. Murphy is that he intentionally engaged in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

A woman alleges that she believed Mr. Murphy was masturbating while performing a massage on her in a therapy centre in Co. Kildare on August 22, 2017.

She alleges that when she turned around she could see his genital area.

Mr. Murphy will appear back in court on March 5 2019 for hearing.