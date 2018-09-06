Kildare pensioner charged with alleged indecent assault dating back to the 1970s

A County Kildare pensioner, charged with two counts of alleged indecent assault, appeared before Naas District Court on Tuesday, September 4.

The man, aged in his 80s, cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

The alleged victim is said to have been a family friend, and was aged between nine and twelve at the time of the alleged incidents. The alleged incidents took place on dates in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Evidence was given to the court that it is alleged the man touched the child’s genitals over their clothing, and it is alleged an act of masturbation took place in the child’s mouth.

There was consent given to bail on conditions that the defendant surrender his passport and sign on to a local garda station once a week.

The man will appear back in court in November for the service of a Book of Evidence.