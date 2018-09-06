Bike thefts are on the rise in Co. Kildare

More bicycles are stolen in County Kildare than most other counties in Ireland.

Nearly 370 bikes were reported stolen between January 1 2016 and June 30 2018.

Unsurprisingly, Dublin has the most bikes stolen and over 9,900 were taken in that period, followed by Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Kildare is in fifth place on the league table of bike thefts. Just 31 were robbed in Co. Donegal.

According to the gardai almost €2m. worth of bikes were robbed since 2016 which breaks down to 14,000 bicycles. And the average value of a stolen one is €510.

The gardai are advising owners to take extra precautions by locking them in the most secure way possible.

Most (52%) are stolen on the street and about a third are taken from homes.

Bikes should be locked to an immovable object with locks kept off the ground, preferably indoors or in well lit areas.