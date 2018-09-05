Naas restaurant fined €700 for leaving used cooking oil on street

A Naas restaurant has been fined for a breach of the environmental regulations after it left a container of used cooking oil on the street.

Kildare County Council prosecuted Il Fico Italian Restaurants Limited, with an address at Dublin Road, Naas.

The case came up at the September 3 sitting of Naas District Court when the company was prosecuted for failing to comply with a notices to get rid of the offending material, on May 22, 2017.

David McEntee, solicitor for the Council, said the company was pleading guilty to the offence.

Kildare County Council official, Dan Costigan, said the company had placed a container of used cooking oil on the street. He said the Council issued a notice asking it to remove it but it got no reply.

Judge Zaidan noted the used oil was in a container previously used for engine oil.

The court was told there was no evidence that the oil was being collected by a properly registered company (for that purpose). There was no order on costs made and the company was fined €700 and given six months to pay.