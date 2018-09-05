Mum 'disgusted' at having to change baby on toilet floor of Kildare train station

Lack of changing facilities 'deplorable'

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

Mum 'disgusted' at having to change baby on toilet floor of Kildare train station

A makeshift changing area at Kildare train station PICTURE: Aoife Hearne on Twitter

A mother travelling with her young baby has vented her disgust at the lack of baby changing facilities at the train station in Kildare town.

Aoife Hearne, a well-known dietician who appears on ‘Operation Transformation’, posted a picture online of her makeshift baby changing area on the ground of the toilet at the station.

Ms. Hearne was travelling from Waterforfd to Galway, and was transferring in Kildare. She called the situation ‘deplorable’.

“It really is not good enough. Parents deserve better conditions”, she tweeted.

Ms. Hearne said she spoke to a member of staff.

“When I asked if he expected me to change my 3 month old in the floor he said “that’s about the height of it”.

In a reply to Ms. Hearne on Twitter, Iarnrod Eireann said; “Unfortunately we do not have baby changing facilities at Kildare Station at present, but I have raised it as an issue to see if we can provide them. There are changing stations in all toilets onboard intercity trains.”