Mum 'disgusted' at having to change baby on toilet floor of Kildare train station

A mother travelling with her young baby has vented her disgust at the lack of baby changing facilities at the train station in Kildare town.

I’ve been off twitter for maternity leave but travelling today with my little munchkin and disgusted that while transferring in Kildare @IrishRail there are no changing facilities other than the floor as directed by staff! How deplorable is that @ciarakellydoc pic.twitter.com/kZu6kyf0dT — Aoife Hearne RD (@DeiseDietitian) September 5, 2018

Aoife Hearne, a well-known dietician who appears on ‘Operation Transformation’, posted a picture online of her makeshift baby changing area on the ground of the toilet at the station.

Ms. Hearne was travelling from Waterforfd to Galway, and was transferring in Kildare. She called the situation ‘deplorable’.

“It really is not good enough. Parents deserve better conditions”, she tweeted.

Ms. Hearne said she spoke to a member of staff.

“When I asked if he expected me to change my 3 month old in the floor he said “that’s about the height of it”.

In a reply to Ms. Hearne on Twitter, Iarnrod Eireann said; “Unfortunately we do not have baby changing facilities at Kildare Station at present, but I have raised it as an issue to see if we can provide them. There are changing stations in all toilets onboard intercity trains.”