Gardai investigating six break-in’s to homes in Maynooth estate on same night

Gardaí in Maynooth are investigating break-in’s to six homes in the same estate on Sunday night, September 2.

Between the hours of 11pm and 7am, six unoccupied homes were targeted by thieves in the Carton Wood estate.

Gardaí say they are not sure how many were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 01 629 2380.

SEE ALSO: Gardai investigating unusual assault in Naas

SEE ALSO: €30,000 worth of mobile phones taken from a shop in Newbridge